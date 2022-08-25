SWAT officers in Fremont arrest suspects in robberies of cannabis delivery drivers in Livermore

FREMONT -- Two people suspected in a series of violent armed robberies and a carjacking in Livermore were arrested in Fremont Thursday.

On August 17, two cannabis delivery drivers were robbed at gunpoint in separate instances; one on Alameda Drive and the second on Cottonwood Avenue. Livermore police said in both cases, the suspects placed a cannabis order with a dispensary and the drivers were robbed of cash and cannabis products when they arrived.

Two days later, officers responded to an armed carjacking on Louis Court and it was later determined that the victim was also a cannabis dispensary driver making a Livermore delivery. Police said when the driver arrived, two men confronted him at gunpoint, physically assaulted him, and took off with his car.

The vehicle was found abandoned a short time later on Virginia Drive. Multiple cannabis items and hundreds of dollars in cash were stolen from the vehicle, police said.

Investigators obtained surveillance footage and identified two suspects, a 17-year-old male and 25-year-old Zulfiqar Khan, both from Fremont. On Wednesday, detectives obtained arrest warrants for both and search warrants for their homes.

On Thursday, SWAT teams from the Livermore, Pleasanton and Fremont police departments safely took both suspects into custody, on the 4200 block of Central Ave. in Fremont. The operation also recovered additional evidence from the suspects' homes, including a home on Vallejo Street, police said.

Both face multiple felony charges including robbery and carjacking. The juvenile suspect is currently on probation out of San Joaquin County for gun possession and was wearing an ankle monitor at the time. He had a firearm on his waistband when he was arrested, police said.

The juvenile was booked into Juvenile Hall and Khan was transported to Santa Rita Jail.

Detectives believe the two are responsible for similar robberies in Santa Clara and San Joaquin counties. Anyone with information about the cases was asked to call the Livermore Police Department's anonymous tip line at (925) 371-4790.