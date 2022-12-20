Livermore police stop attempted scam of elderly man, retrieve $47K in cash

LIVERMORE – Livermore police say they stopped scammers before they could make off with $47,000 in cash from a 77-year-old resident who believed the money would stop his personal information from being compromised in a data breach.

The man called police last Wednesday, saying several people called him claiming to be from the fraud departments from Amazon and Wells Fargo.

They convinced him to withdraw $47,000 in $100 bills, pack them in shoe boxes, then mail the money via a delivery service to an undisclosed location. Police used the tracking number and put a hold on the delivery. Officers then retrieved the money and returned it to the victim.

Livermore police offered some tips to avoid scams. They say to not give personal or financial information in response to an unexpected request. People shouldn't click on any links, even if it's a company they do business with. It's best to contact them on a trusted website or look up their phone number.

People can also report scams and find more tips with the Federal Trade Commission via ReportFraud.ftc.gov.