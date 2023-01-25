Livermore police return stolen bulldog to Chula Vista family

LIVERMORE -- A French Bulldog taken from Chula Vista has been recovered by Livermore police and returned to his family.

Livermore police said "Muny" was recovered after officers located a parked vehicle that had been reported driving recklessly on January 4th.

The driver/registered owner of the vehicle ran off but was identified as a parolee with an active no bail parole violation warrant.

When officers looked inside the vehicle they discovered the bulldog. The car was towed and the bulldog was transported to the East County Animal Shelter for safekeeping.

At the shelter, an Alameda County Sheriff's technician located a microchip on the dog and found the bulldog belonged to an owner in Chula Vista.

The owner was contacted and told authorities that "Muny" had been missing from the family for more than a year.

The family informed the shelter that in the past, they had received messages from an unknown sender requesting financial transactions for his return.

The unknown sender never provided any proof they had the lost dog and the family felt they were being scammed.

"The family was shocked to hear their missing dog had been found a year later and eight hours away," police said in a Facebook post.

The family immediately made the long drive to the animal shelter in Dublin to reunite with "Muny" and take him home.