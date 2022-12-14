Watch CBS News
Livermore police arrest Tracy man for alleged DUI, loaded gun, cocaine, and psilocybin

LIVERMORE – Police in Livermore arrested a man early Tuesday morning after pulling him over for allegedly driving under the influence and finding a loaded gun, cocaine, psilocybin and more than $1,000 in cash. 

Officers made the traffic stop at 1:15 a.m. near First Street and Mines Road after seeing a white 2012 Mercedes-Benz allegedly driving at a high rate of speed and failing to stay in its lane.  

Police say the 30-year-old driver from Tracy performed poorly on field sobriety tests and admitted he had marijuana and alcohol in his system.  

Officers searched his vehicle and allegedly found eight grams of psilocybin, six grams of cocaine packaged for sales, more than $1,000 in cash as well as a Glock 19 with a loaded magazine.  

Police arrested the man on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, carrying a concealed weapon, possession for sale of a controlled substance, and transportation of a controlled substance. His vehicle was towed.

