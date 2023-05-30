Suspect in 2019 murder of Livermore teen Emanuel Moseby captured in Mexico, extradited back to Bay Area

LIVERMORE -- The suspect in the 2019 murder of 16-year-old Emanuel Moseby at a Livermore Taco Bell has been captured in Mexico and returned to the Bay Area to face charges, authorities announced Tuesday.

Livermore police said 25-year-old Jorge Luis Tellez -- the sole suspect in the fatal July 8, 2019 shooting of the Livermore High School student -- was being held without bail at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.

After the shooting, Tellez immediately fled to Mexico where he was finally located and arrested last October. Mexican officials detained Tellez for several months ahead of his extradition back to the United States.

On Friday, May 26th with assistance from the U.S. Marshals, Tellez was extradited back to the Bay Area and was being held on several charges including murder.

Jorge Luis Tellez Livermore Police Department

"I want to thank our detectives for their tireless work on this case and for bringing the suspect to justice," said Livermore Police Chief Jeramy Young. "The victim was a Livermore High School student and beloved member of the school's junior varsity football team. Our detectives never stopped searching for the suspect. We hope this news gives the victim's loved ones and the Livermore community some relief that the first step in the criminal justice system has begun."

Moseby's family was also thankful.

"It has been a long process," said Earl Moseby Jr., the victim's father. "Thank you to the Livermore Police Department for never giving up and for bringing us into the next chapter of closure."

Livermore Police will not be releasing any more information at this time as the case has been turned over to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.