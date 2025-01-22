Watch CBS News
Authorities identify teen victim in Livermore fatal crash on Del Valle Road

By Katy St. Clair

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

A 17-year-old male was identified by the Alameda County Coroner as the victim in a fatal vehicle crash in Livermore earlier this month.

Daniel Hernandez Alvarado, 17, from Pleasanton was killed when the BMW 535i struck a tree on Del Valle Road south of Mendenhall Road on the evening on Jan. 4, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A GoFundMe page set up for Alvarado's family days after his death described him as a student at Foothill High School.

"Daniel was a bright and kind-hearted young man whose life was taken far too soon. He touched the lives of many with his contagious smile, compassionate nature, and incredible potential," the post read. 

