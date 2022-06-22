16-year-old, 18-year-old Livermore carjacking suspects arrested after highway chase

LIVERMORE -- Police arrested a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old and are looking for a third suspect after a carjacking in Livermore that led to an hour-long police chase into the Central Valley.

Livermore police said officers responded to a report of a carjacking at around 8:50 p.m. Monday on the 3000 block of W. Jack London Blvd. near El Charro Road just south of Interstate Highway 580 and the San Francisco Premium Outlets. The victim told officers he was practicing parking and driving his father's gray Honda Odyssey as his father was watching on the sidewalk when a silver Mazda 5 pulled up next to the victim's minivan.

A passenger got out of the Mazda and pointed a rifle-type gun at the victim, telling him to get out of the minivan, police said. The victim complied and two suspects took off in the minivan, while a 3rd suspect drove off in the Mazda, police said.

Just before 9 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers located the minivan heading east on Interstate Highway 580 and tried to pull it over, but the suspects fled. The chase lasted more than an hours at speeds topping 100 mph, with the suspects driving into Tracy, then northbound on I-5 into Stockton before turning around heading south on I-5.

Eventually, CHP officers stopped the minivan with a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) maneuver at Santa Fe Road and El Capital Road in the community of Ballico in Merced County. The 16-year-old driver and the 18-year-old passenger, identified as Ervin Bravobaustista were arrested. Both are Merced residents, police said.

Police were still looking for a third suspect in the silver Mazda and urged anyone with information about the case to call the Livermore Police Department's anonymous tip line at (925) 371-4790.