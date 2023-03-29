16-year-olds arrested in Livermore armed robbery; Stolen gun recovered

LIVERMORE -- Livermore police arrested two minors for an armed robbery earlier this week and recovered the stolen gun they allegedly used.



Police responded Monday to a report of an armed robbery in the area of North Vasco Road and Scenic Avenue. One of the suspects allegedly brandished a firearm at the 22-year-old victim from Bay Point.



An officer located the two juvenile suspects a short time later near Garaventa Ranch Road. During a search of their vehicle, police allegedly found a loaded Glock 19 handgun hidden in the dash behind the fuse box cover.



Police said a records check showed the gun was stolen in Oklahoma.



The 16-year-olds, one from Palo Alto and the other from San Jose, were arrested on suspicion of robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a loaded firearm, and being a minor in possession of a firearm.