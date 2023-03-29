Watch CBS News
Crime

16-year-olds arrested in Livermore armed robbery; Stolen gun recovered

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now -- Wednesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom
PIX Now -- Wednesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 07:09

LIVERMORE -- Livermore police arrested two minors for an armed robbery earlier this week and recovered the stolen gun they allegedly used.

Police responded Monday to a report of an armed robbery in the area of North Vasco Road and Scenic Avenue. One of the suspects allegedly brandished a firearm at the 22-year-old victim from Bay Point.

An officer located the two juvenile suspects a short time later near Garaventa Ranch Road. During a search of their vehicle, police allegedly found a loaded Glock 19 handgun hidden in the dash behind the fuse box cover.

Police said a records check showed the gun was stolen in Oklahoma.

The 16-year-olds, one from Palo Alto and the other from San Jose, were arrested on suspicion of robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a loaded firearm, and being a minor in possession of a firearm. 

First published on March 29, 2023 / 10:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.