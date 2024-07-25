4 teens accused of shooting at a family in Livermore

Livermore police said Thursday that officers arrested four teens last week for allegedly shooting at a family as they came home from a gym.

Around 11 p.m. on July 15, a victim called police to report he was being followed by a black truck. He said he just left a gym on Railroad Avenue with his mother and sister.

The victim told police they drove toward Park and North I streets and when they arrived at the intersection, occupants of the black truck fired several shots at their car.

The suspect vehicle then drove away. Officers arrived and found the family uninjured.

Investigators found the black truck at a home in Tracy and identified the suspects.

Police said they arrested 18-year-old Angel Nietokalandrely of Tracy and a 16-year-old male from Livermore on July 16.

On July 18, police arrested 18-year-old Damien Henriquez of Livermore and a 17-year-old male from Livermore. Police also recovered a 9mm handgun.

Police said the victim and suspects are familiar with each other and the shooting is possibly gang-related.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The case has been turned over to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office for charging