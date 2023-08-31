Livemore residents deal with bad air quality amid heat, smoke

LIVERMORE - As temperatures soared to nearly 100 degrees in Livermore, residents grappled with both extreme heat and hazardous air quality. While cooling off in a pool might be the usual response, many opted for alternative plans to stay safe.

At around 1 o'clock, with an air quality index of 122 - indicating conditions "unhealthy for sensitive groups" - it was evident that protection was paramount.

"We were doing PE in the morning, and the fire alarm started going off, and I saw the sky very smoky," said Ramiro Ledesma, who had accompanied his mother to cool off at the Livermore Public Library.

Other residents chose to confront the poor air quality head on. Gathered outside the library, a group of women shared stories amongst themselves, despite the less-than-ideal conditions.

"It's not bad today compared to a couple of years ago when everything was burning, and we had to wear masks because you couldn't breathe...this is not bad at all," said Donna Hunt.

Yet, concerns echoed those raised by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District in recent days. Images of the San Mateo Bridge and hazy skies over Livermore have prompted the district to extend an air quality advisory for wildfire smoke throughout the week.

However, this advisory did not deter Donna and her friends from their regular meeting.

"On Wednesdays, we declared hot dog Wednesdays," explained Hunt.

While the group was happy to brave the elements, others took a more cautious approach.

"I thought it was smokey because I heard on the radio that there was a fire, and when we went to mom's car, I smelled smoke and that's it," said Ramiro.

The air district advises staying indoors with windows and doors closed until smoke levels decrease, if the temperatures allow. Furthermore, it suggests setting air conditioning units and car vent systems to recirculate to prevent outside air from entering indoor spaces.