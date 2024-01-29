Livemore man pleads guilty to stealing over $500,000 worth of laptops from employer

A Livermore man who worked in information technology pleaded guilty Monday to selling laptops that he ordered for his company and then stole that were worth over a half-million dollars, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Andrew Halvorsen, 49, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport stolen property. Halvorsen worked as the senior director of information technology for a cloud-based machine data analytics company in Redwood City, according to prosecutors.

He was responsible for ordering Apple MacBooks for employees, but in 2019 he began stealing them from the company. Halvorsen would sell the MacBooks for cash to a person who then resold and shipped them outside of the state.

In total, Halvorsen sold at least 141 laptops at a cost to his employer of over $535,000.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 15 and he is facing a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.