Lively Halloween crowds return to San Francisco's Castro District after 17-year hiatus

Halloween festivities started this past weekend and continued until Tuesday, after a nearly two-decade-long hiatus in San Francisco's Castro District.

In its heyday, Halloween was a massive party in the Castro. The city and organizers shut it down after a mass shooting in 2006 that injured nine people.

On Tuesday, the crowds were lively and festive, yet manageable. San Francisco native Angela Brown dressed up as Morticia Addams and her granddaughter was Wednesday. The two wrapped up trick-or-treating with their tradition - a stop at Hot Cookie.

"Tonight is good for me because four or five years ago it wasn't as lively as it is now and I think ... that resurgence of hope is coming back to the Castro for Halloween," she said. "I love all the people, all the stores are open, I'm just loving all the activity."

Several restaurants and bars were bustling, following a successful weekend of family-friendly events organized by the Castro Merchants Association. The group brought back the festivities after a 17-year break.

"I graduated high school in '87 so from '83 onwards, this was the spot," said Brown.

Lizzi Dierken has lived in the city for 30 years, and used to attend the annual party before violence broke out.

"That was so fun but with that comes a lot of things," she said.

The crowds are much thinner these days, but people who showed up this year were in a celebratory mood.

"I had such a great time this Halloween, it felt really refreshing and light and people are just local and having a great time," said Dierken.

Halloween has brought increased business to the district. Marcello's Pizza on Castro Street was busy for most of the night.

"Definitely better than last year, again it depends on the day Halloween lands on, but we're on a Tuesday and we're packed," said manager Alex Avila. "There's ups and downs, no matter what we're going through, but I'd say right now we're going through a steady up."

There was a heavy SFPD presence on virtually every corner. There were no major incidents to report.