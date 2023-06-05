Live 105 brings alternative rock back to Bay Area airwaves

SAN FRANCISCO -- Bay Area rock fans got some good news Monday morning when longtime alternative-rock favorite Live 105 returned to the airwaves.

At exactly 10:53 a.m. Monday, 105.3 KITS starting playing alternative rock again.

In case you missed it, here’s how we returned to 105.3fm! Thank you for your patience, alternative rock has a home in the Bay Area once again. #LIVE105isback pic.twitter.com/2R9thet7KT — LIVE 105 (@live105fm) June 5, 2023

Live 105 had been been a groundbreaking alternative-rock station for decades starting with popular DJ Steve Masters back in the mid-1980s until a few years ago when "Random radio" Dave FM took its place.

"When it went away there was a huge hole in the Bay Area for alternative music. You have all these bands that come through here and no radio station to call home," said Audacy Senior Vice President of Programming Michael Martin.

The first song they played for the relaunch was "Welcome to Paradise" from East Bay punk band Green Day. Ironically, the last tune played in the Dave FM era was "Any Way You Want It," by another Bay Area band, Journey.