Liquor store in Oakland Hills neighborhood ransacked by thieves

A small business owner in Oakland is dealing with a tough financial blow after burglars ransacked his liquor store over the weekend.

Lincoln Square Liquors in Redwood Heights was boarded up Monday after burglars drove a truck into the store, smashing the front windows before pulling out the store's security gates with a chain.

The owner didn't want to show his face for security reasons, but told KPIX the thieves made off with cigarettes, expensive liquor and money.

With the Mega Millions jackpot over $1 billion Friday, the store had a lot of cash on hand from ticket sales.

"We sold a lot of lottery tickets, so they took everything," he said. "They took everything."

Many neighbors were talking about the crime on Nextdoor.com, saying they were heartbroken to see this happen to such a hard-working person.

The owner said the store has been hit multiple times over the last couple of years, but this was the worst.

"It happens so many times, but it gets worse now," he said. "Last year, we don't make money. We don't make money at at all because the rent keep going up higher."

The owner said his rent has tripled over the last couple of years, but he plans to stick it out and stay open because he needs to provide for his family.