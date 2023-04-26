At-risk woman missing in San Francisco for more than a week after leaving hospital

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing at-risk woman who was last seen getting into a cab more than a week ago.

Investigators say 48-year-old Linh Cam Mai got into a Yellow Cab near Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital after being discharged sometime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 18 but never made it to her destination on Dore Street.

Linh Cam Mai San Francisco Sheriff's Office

She is described as an Asian woman with black hair and brown eyes, standing between 5 feet 1 inch and 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing between 160 pounds and 165 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Francisco Sheriff's Sgt. Kutches at (415) 734-3111.