At-risk woman missing in San Francisco for more than a week after leaving hospital
SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing at-risk woman who was last seen getting into a cab more than a week ago.
Investigators say 48-year-old Linh Cam Mai got into a Yellow Cab near Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital after being discharged sometime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 18 but never made it to her destination on Dore Street.
She is described as an Asian woman with black hair and brown eyes, standing between 5 feet 1 inch and 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing between 160 pounds and 165 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call San Francisco Sheriff's Sgt. Kutches at (415) 734-3111.
