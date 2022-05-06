Liam's List May 6: Chefs bake for Ukraine; Willie Nelson music; Futuristic foods

KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem provides KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment.

Event: Bake For Ukraine

Wednesday May 11th

As Russia's war on Ukraine enters its third month, Chef Dominique Crenn is partnering with World Chefs, to lead the Chefs for Unity "challenge" to bake and break bread together on Wednesday May 11th. All proceeds support José Andrés' World Central Kitchen, which has now served more than 16 million meals and delivered more than 8 million pounds of food in Ukraine and neighboring countries. Bake in Unity on Wednesday.

https://www.ateliercrenn.com

Learn: Futuristic Foods At Chabot

Friday 6pm - 10pm

Chabot's Space and Science Canter's First Friday series continues tonight with a special theme around Futuristic Foods. Enjoy a taste of the future and explore how new advancements in space, robotics, climate and biotechnology will influence tomorrow's food. Snack on flavored insects, plan a meal on Mars, watch cocktail bots in action, learn about how scientists are growing meat and more. Bring a healthy curiosity to a delicious First Friday at Chabot in Oakland . Prices are $15 adults, $10 kids/seniors and $5 members.

https://chabotspace.org

Music: Willie Nelson

Out now: "A Beautiful Time"

Country music legend Willie Nelson has a new record coinciding with his 89th birthday. Among its many musical delights, A Beautiful Time introduces a variety of newly written future pop-country classics including five new Willie Nelson/Buddy Cannon compositions and contributions from some of Nashville's finest contemporary songwriters. The collection also premieres Willie's heartfelt and insightful covers of Leonard Cohen's 'Tower of Song' and the Beatles' 'With a Little Help from My Friends.' Happy Birthday Willie.

https://willienelson.com

Concert: Paul McCartney

Friday & Sunday 8pm

The legendary former Beatle Paul McCartney brings his Got Back world tour to Oakland Arena tonight and Sunday. Expect a three hour, non-stop hit parade from his Beatles days to Wings to his impressive solo career. Some tickets are still available for both shows.

https://www.paulmccartney.com/news-blogs/news/extra-date-paul-adds-special-mother-s-day-performance-to-got-back-tour

EAT: Mothers Day Brunch at Berber

Sunday 11am - 3pm

San Francisco's Berber will offer their first high-tea party Sunday for Mother's Day and adds a contemporary twist - a spiced tea flight, caviar and North African bubbly. There will also be live music. A Mother's Day dinner is another possibility. A fun one for mothers - who should all be celebrated this Sunday.

https://berbersf.com