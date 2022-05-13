Liam's List May 13: Bay to Breakers, BottleRock, breaking bread for Ukraine

KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem provides KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment.

RUN: BAY TO BREAKERS

Sunday 8 am

Get your wigs & outlandish costumes together and join 10, 000 others for Sunday's quintessential SF event: Bay to Breakers. The phrase "Bay to Breakers" reflects the fact that the race starts at the northeast end of the downtown area a few blocks from The Embarcadero and runs west through the city to finish at the Great Highway. Have fun and run.

capstoneraces.com/bay-to-breakers/12k

CULINARY: BOTTLE ROCK NAPA VALLEY

May 27-29

BottleRock headliners Pink & Twenty-One pilots will join in the culinary fun on the Williams-Sonoma Culinary Stage. E40 and Luke Combs are also among the stars paired with rock star chefs in this delicious stew of food and fun. The star chef lineup is impressive too: Marcus Samuelson, Gail Simmons, the Voltaggio brothers and Chefs Belle & Todd English to name just a few. I'll be the emcee and can't wait to see you up in Napa over Memorial weekend for the first taste of Summer.

bottlerocknapavalley.com

FILM: LIKE A ROLLING STONE

NOW on Netflix

Ben Fong-Torres, one of Rolling Stone's first famous writers, has his life story told in the brilliant new documentary Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres, now on Netflix. Fong-Torres' era-defining articles in Rolling Stone magazine in the seventies and early eighties helped him become an almost-famous figure in his own right. In the doc, music legends and former subjects make appearances: Quincy Jones, Elton John, Carlos Santana, and Ray Manzarek.

The doc directed by Suzanne Joe Kai, also shines a light on Ben's personal story. The American-born son of Chinese immigrants, Ben grew up in Chinatown, Oakland and radio was his link to the outside world. Driven by a passion for music and writing, his groundbreaking work through Rolling Stone helped define American culture. Shameless plug alert: please also watch for my blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment attending the Paul McCartney concert with Ben at Candlestick Park's final curtain.

netflix.com/title/81601418

EVENT: BAKING BREAD FOR UKRAINE

Some of the world's best Chefs came together this week for breaking bread for Ukraine . The effort spearheaded by 3-Michelin-star Chef Dominique Crenn was motivated by the tragic, unfolding events in the war-torn country. The live show is available for all to see and the hope is you will be inspired to donate and also bake. Proceeds to Chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen currently feeding more than 300 000 Ukrainian refugees a day. Please give what you can.

worldcentralkitchen.org

EVENT: CONTRA COSTA COUNTY FAIR

Through Sunday Noon - 9pm

Enjoy all the fun of the fair daily through Sunday in Antioch. Lots of fun for the whole family including tractor pulls, a petting zoo and fair rides galore. There is also a full menu of fair food faves like: corn dogs, pizza, BBQ and more. Enjoy.

contracostafair.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Daily-Schedule.pdf

MUSIC: FLORENCE + THE MACHINE

Out Now

"Dance Fever" is the 5th studio album from Florence + The Machine but don't be fooled, this is not a dance record, moreso instead it's a commentary on the dance of life, its struggles, and challenges. The record deals with the agony of desire and the ebbs and flows of love. Florence also delivers a few songs in a lower register, what she calls her "monster" voice. The video for one of her songs was shot in Ukraine.

florenceandthemachine.net

FOOD: HEALDSBURG WINE & FOOD

May 20-22

Located in the heart of California wine country, the Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience is a three-day celebration featuring the best of Sonoma County and world-renowned food and wines. The festival will showcase the region's makers - farmers, growers, winemakers and chefs - alongside globally recognized wines from the greatest wine regions of the world.

Join me on Saturday for a day of star chef demos LIVE from Chef Valette's The Matheson right on the square. Our goal is to highlight the vibrant culinary diversity, sustainable farming practices and deep connection to the agriculture of Sonoma as it relates to the rest of the world. See you next weekend.

healdsburgwineandfood.com