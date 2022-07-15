Liam's List July 15: New movies and culinary events

By Liam Mayclem

SAN FRANCISCO -- KCBS "Foodie Chap" Liam Mayclem provides KPIX 5 viewers with a weekly tip list of upcoming Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment.

Movie: Where the Crawdads Sing

Opening Friday

Directed by Olivia Newman (First Match), the film adaptation of Delia Owens' popular and controversial novel of the same name tells the remarkable tale of a shy, reclusive girl raised in the marshes of North Carolina who finds herself embroiled in a grisly police investigation. Her name is Kya (played by Daisy Edgar Jones), but to those in the neighboring town, whose residents abhor her, she is known simply as "Marsh Girl." The film is captivating and will likely enjoy the same popularity at the box office as the award-winning and best-selling book.

More info on the movie here.

Event: Global Chefs at the Ritz

July 22-24

The popular Global Cuisine series is back at the Ritz-Carlton in Half Moon Bay. This stunning coastal resort is collaborating with Michelin-starred chefs from across the country and hosting special dinners at the hotel Navio at Ritz HMB. The summer's first culinary event the weekend of July 22-24 will feature Chef Freddy Money from Atlas at St. Regis in Atlanta.

Book your dinner for brunch or dinner now via Tock.

Documentary: Sheryl

Now streaming

Singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow rises to superstardom and finds a way to turn even her darkest experiences into captivating, timeless work, creating a legacy that continues to inspire and influence generations. Sheryl is a captivating doc that shows the Grammy-winning music star in all shades, from her rise to slump to rise again. Seeing this music doc reminded me of Sherry's impressive 30-year body of work and the influence she has had on so many.

Sheryl is streaming now on Showtime.

Eat: Vinoma

Thursday - Sunday, 11:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

A blink and you'll miss it restaurant known for their yummy empanadas has won the tummies of Yelpers, topping their list for best restaurant in the Bay. The Argentinian hole-in-the-wall spot in Rohnert Park specializes in empanadas from meaty to veggie. The plum and bacon is my fave. Order for one or order a massive batch to enjoy with family and friends. Let's here it for the little guys!

Order at the Vinoma website.

Tea: Sweet July at Palace Hotel

Fridays and Saturdays, 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Enjoy all the treats that afternoon tea has to offer during the month of July with a menu inspired and curated by Ayesha Curry at the historic Garden Court at SF's Palace Hotel. From tasty cucumber and smoked chicken sandwiches to mouthwatering crab cakes to sweet scones with clotted cream and jam, this tea service does not disappoint. The sweet ending with an orgy of cakes and deserts is over the top yummy. Treat yourself and the one you love to the "tea service of our times" by Sweet July and Ayesha Curry. Post tea, pop into the Sweet July store in the lobby where you will find all things Ayesha!

Book tea at Garden Court via OpenTable.com.

Music: New Lizzo Album Special

Out now

At last the new offering by Lizzo has dropped and the Bay Area is going bonkers. The flute playing, twerking Tik-Tok superstar delivers her fourth album Special with more of the feel-good vibes that won our hearts with "Cuz I Love You" in 2019. This is Lizzo, true to form. The songs shine and sizzle and pop and are littered with catchy phrases and lyrics that are t-shirt slogan ready: "I know you see me coming 'cause I'm thick," she sings over the hypnotic breakbeats of the solid opener "The Sign." Go on treat yourself to Special by a most special music superstar!

More info at the Lizzo website.

Fundraiser: High on the Hog

Sunday 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Join me at Epic Steak this Sunday for High on the Hog, a fundraiser for Guide Dogs Bay Area. Enjoy world-class wines and tasty bites from rock star chefs on San Francisco's waterfront at the restaurant's annual "Pork and Pinot Festival." I'll be your MC with hospitality legend Pete Sitnick. Local band the Henry Coopers will provide entertainment.

Buy tickets to the fundraiser here.