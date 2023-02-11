Levee repair work continues after NorCal storms with infusion of funding Levee repair work continues after NorCal storms with infusion of funding 02:38

WILTON – Millions of dollars are on the way to help with levee repairs in the Wilton area after weeks of rain in January caused breaches and breaks.

"Without you and without CBS, a lot of this wouldn't happen," said Reclamation District 800 board member Leland Schneider.

Work hasn't stopped along the Cosumnes River in Wilton

Mike Aaronson has spent tens of thousands of dollars in the past repairing flood damage. As per state law, private landowners are responsible.

"But this year, we're getting a lot of help," Aronson said.

Reclamation District 800, which oversees more than 31 miles of levee, is helping with materials and labor. In January, they spent more than $2 million, and so far this month, they have spent more than half a million on temporary emergency repairs. They have been asking for help from agency after agency while borrowing money to keep working.

Finally, on Friday, there was a little sunshine.

Schneider says the Natural Resources Conservation Service is awarding them $1.5 million for work at Lee School Crossing, where the levee overtopped along a half-mile stretch on the south side of the river.

"On a 75/25 share, they pay 75 we pay 25," Schneider said.

He says they have also applied for up to $5 million in FEMA reimbursement. Schneider thinks they will get it.

Other districts are calling and asking how they got it done.

"They're calling and saying, 'What can we do?'" Schneider said.

He says that includes the Department of Water Resources and the Army Corps of Engineers.

Back at the ranch, Aaronson will continue clearing debris and making repairs. He worries other ranchers upriver are not.

"We all got to be together on this thing and that's a little bit of a challenge," Aaronson said.

Aaronson says the real work needs to take place inside the river itself, like clearing silt, sand, and trees

"From basically Dillard Road all the way down through these ranches back here, these rivers are filling up so there is no room for the water to flow," Aaronson said. "And if there is no room for the water to flow, it's going to top the levees and that's what we experienced here."

March 2 is the Reclamation District 800 regularly scheduled meeting. Army Corps of Engineers representatives are expected to be there.