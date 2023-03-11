Update: Monterey County levee breach prompts evacuations, water rescues in Pajaro

PAJARO, Monterey County -- Authorities ordered more than 1,500 people to evacuate early Saturday from a Northern California agricultural community famous for its strawberry crop after the Pajaro River's levee was breached by flooding from a new atmospheric river pummeling the state.

An aerial view of a levee breach in Pajaro, Monterey County, March 11, 2023. Supervisor Luis Alejo

First responders and the California National Guard rescued more than 50 people overnight from the unincorporated Monterey Bay community of Pajaro along California's Central Coast. The National Weather Service said a flash flood warning alerting of major life-threatening flooding in the area was in effect until 11:45 a.m. Saturday.

Evacuations of most of the Pajaro community were ordered just before midnight and expanded shortly after to include all flood zones in the Pajaro area.

Cal Guard Soldiers have supported first responders in 56 rescues near the Pajaro river in Monterey County. @CAgovernor @Cal_OES #montereycounty #alwaysreadyalwaysthere pic.twitter.com/VKsKbzsXJ0 — The California National Guard (@CalGuard) March 11, 2023

National Guard high-water rescue vehicles were stationed in the area to help the evacuation effort, which included door-to-door checks from Monterey County sheriff's deputies, Cal Fire crews and North Monterey County firefighters.

"We were hoping to avoid and prevent this situation, but the worst case scenario has arrived with the Pajaro River overtopping and levee breaching at about midnight," wrote Luis Alejo, chair of the Monterey County Board of Supervisors, on Twitter.

My heart hurts seeing #Pajaro this way! We will get through this though!🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/bILDaKiqU0 — Luis Alejo⚖️ (@SupervisorAlejo) March 11, 2023

Alejo called the flooding "massive," saying it has impacted Pajaro's 1,700 residents - many of them Latino farmworkers - and that the damage will take months to repair.

The Pajaro Valley is a coastal agricultural area known for growing strawberries, apples, cauliflower, broccoli and artichokes. National brands like Driscoll's Strawberries and Martinelli's are headquartered in the region.

The Pajaro River separates the counties of Santa Cruz and Monterey in the area that flooded Saturday.

Officials had been working along the levee in the hopes of shoring it up when it was breached early Saturday morning. Crews began working to fix the levee around daybreak Saturday as residents slept in evacuation centers.

Repairs to the levee are expected to take place on Saturday during daylight hours.

About 80 miles southeast of Pajaro, residents of the community of San Ardo were told to evacuate just before 1 a.m. Saturday because of flooding from the Salinas River.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has issued an Evacuation Order for San Ardo to go into effect immediately and until further notice. The following zones are under Evacuation Order: • Zone G-028 • Zone G-033 more at https://t.co/o66HAdtT4Y pic.twitter.com/51SZgG2VC9 — Monterey County Department of Emergency Management (@MontereyCoDEM) March 11, 2023

There are emergency evacuation shelters at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds, located at 2601 East Lake Ave., in Watsonville, in the Crosetti Building, and at the Compass Church, located at 10325 S. Main Street, in Salinas.

Residents can get a ride to a shelter at a temporary evacuation point, which are located at the Prunedale Library, at 17822 Moro Rd., the Carmel Valley Library, at 65 W. Carmel Valley Rd., and the King City Library, at 402 Broadway St.

For assistance with animals, the SPCA can be reached at 831-373-2631, and after normal hours at 831-646-5534.The Monterey County Sheriff's Office Friday issued evacuation orders for the areas of Carmel Valley, Arroyo Seco and Pajaro as a result of the atmospheric river storm hitting the area.

On Friday night, the sheriff's office made changes to evacuation orders and downgraded them to evacuation warnings for residents in the Carmel Valley area.

The downgrade declaration is effective immediately and until further notice.

Evacuation warnings also remain in effect for the following areas: areas of north Salinas, areas of Bolsa Knolls, Carmel River Lagoon area, Big Sur River, all areas of the Salinas River