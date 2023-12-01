Let's Glow SF illuminates San Francisco landmarks for holiday season

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco was glowing Friday night as the light switch was turned on for Let's Glow SF. Not only is it the largest projection event in the country, organizers hope the glow has a ripple effect on downtown businesses.

It was a quiet show Friday as laser projectors painted art right on the clock tower of the Ferry Building on San Francisco's waterfront. Throughout the holiday season, you will be able to see this light show on five landmarks in San Francisco including the Ferry Building and Salesforce Tower.

The event is in its third year. Artists from around the world match the art with music to create the show.

Let's Glow SF came about during the pandemic as a way to bring people back downtown. Last year, the Downtown SF Partnership estimates this event brought more than 50,000 people and about $3 million to the local economy.

"Downtown San Francisco needs to go through a major transformation and a major reimagination. It starts with hospitality and bringing the creative class back to downtown and this is one step in the right direction," said Robbie Silver, executive director of Downtown SF Partnership.

Maria Walker, who works downtown, likes the extra foot traffic in the area.

"This is an area that has a lot of value. It's really beautiful. It has great restaurants and bars. You can see the architecture, it's really amazing," Walker said.

It is a bit chilly at night but there are lawn chairs in front of the Ferry Building so you can sit back and take in the show.

Downtown SF Partnership raised $700,000 for Let's GLow -- an amount that will need to be matched every year to sustain the event.