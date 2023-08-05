Legionnaires' Disease deaths possibly linked to spa in Richmond, Contra Costa Health says

RICHMOND — Contra Costa Health said two people who died from Legionnaires' Disease may have contracted the illness from a spa in Richmond.

The public health agency was notified of the deaths on Thursday and Friday. During their investigation, the agency said it learned the two people had visited Zen Day Spa in Richmond just days before becoming sick.

A third person who became sick after reportedly using the jacuzzi tub at the spa in June was able to make a recovery.

According to Contra Costa Health, the spa was closed on Friday after an assessment of the facility revealed a permit for a spa or pool was never issued to the business.

Preliminary results on samples taken from the water at the spa are expected early next week.

Photo of Zen Day Spa in Richmond from Google Street View Google Street View

The health agency is advising anyone who went to the spa to watch for symptoms of Legionnaires' Disease, which presents as a "severe form of pneumonia that can result in hospitalization." The incubation period is around two to 14 days.

Symptoms include:

Shortness of breath

Fever

Chills

Cough

The disease is treatable with antibiotics, and it does not spread from person to person.

"People can become infected after breathing in small water droplets containing Legionella bacteria, which can become airborne through mist in a hot tub or via the use of hoses and faucets," CCH said.

Hospitals and doctors in the region have been advised by the agency to test any patients who have pneumonia of "unknown cause."