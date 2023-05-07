Legendary A's pitcher Vida Blue dies at age 73

OAKLAND -- Vida Blue, the pitching phenom who was an integral of the Oakland A's dynasty during their three consecutive World Series titles in the early '70s, has died at age 73, according to the team.

The Oakland A's Twitter account posted a tribute to the Cy Young Award and Most Valuable Player Award winner Sunday morning.

"There are few players with a more decorated career than Vida Blue. He was a three-time champion, an MVP, a six-time All-Star, a Cy Young Award winner and an Oakland A's Hall of Famer," the statement said. "Vida will always be a franchise legend and friend. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this arduous time."

The powerful left-handed pitcher's fearsome fastball made Blue a key member of the Oakland Athletics team that won the World Series for three years running between 1972 and 1974. A gifted athlete who excelled in football and baseball while growing up in northwestern Louisiana, Blue turned down several offers of college football scholarships to sign with the A's.

After a season in the minors, Blue was called up in 1970 and made an immediate impact, throwing a no-hitter against then defending World Series champs the Minnesota Twins. Blue had a 24-8 record in 1971, an AL leading 1.82 ERA and 8 shutouts, and struck out 301 batters, winning both the Cy Young and MVP awards. That same year he ended up on the covers of both Sports Illustrated and Time magazine.

Blue's on-field prowess during his peak years helped the Athletics to five straight American League Western Division pennants from 1971 to 1975. However, a contract dispute with A's owner Charlie Finley following that breakout season led to Blue holding out and missing much of the season, pitching mainly in relief as the team won the World Series against the Cincinnati Reds.

He had a return to form in the years that followed, going 20-9 in 1973, 17-15 in 1974, and 22-11 in 1975. Blue's contentious relationship with Finley continued despite the success, with the pitcher famously telling reporters that he hoped the A's owner would die.

After his worst season with the A's in 1977, he would be traded to the San Francisco Giants where he had some success over the course of four seasons before being dealt to the Kansas City Royals in 1982. Blue's career would go off the rails during his stint there with a mounting drug problem that eventually led to him being convicted of cocaine possession in 1983 along with three other Major League Baseball players.

Blue would eventually return to the Giants in 1985 after sitting out the entire 1984 season recovering from his drug addiction. Despite his accomplishments, Blue has never been elected to the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame, likely due to his involvement in the early '80s drug scandal.

Blue continued to live in San Francisco and has worked as a baseball commentator on the Giants for NBC Bay Area Sports.