Launch of California teacher recruitment coalition to happen in Sacramento

A summit about recruiting teachers in California and the launch of a recruiting coalition will occur Monday in Sacramento with State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, Thurmond's office said Friday.

The event begins at 11 a.m. at the California Department of Education at 1430 N St. and any group focusing on recruitment may attend.

That includes people and officials from teacher credentialing programs, school districts, county education offices, pipeline programs and AmeriCorps programs, according to the state education department.

"Addressing the educator shortage is one of the most important things we can do to support student achievement," Thurmond said in a statement. "We must increase compensation, prioritize training, improve working conditions, and pursue all strategies that can help our schools add staff to help our students thrive."

The coalition will recruit teachers on a statewide basis. The summit will be streamed live at https://www.facebook.com/CAEducation.