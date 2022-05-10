Latino community embraces Feliz Día de las Madres celebrations

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- For many Latinos in the U.S., the Mother's Day celebration continues Tuesday on May 10.

People with families from Guatemala, El Salvador and Mexico are calling their moms today to say "Feliz Día de las Madres."

"Mother's Day I think is a very important day for a lot of Latinos, especially being born in America," said Andrés Guitiérrez, whose family is from Guatemala. "There's that duality of celebrating not only the American Mother's day but also the Mother's Day from back home,"

Guitiérrez works at Urban Flowers in San Francisco and he goes by "Poppy" like the flower.

As he's working, he places each flower perfectly into every arrangement, understanding that each one is going to someone special.

"At the end of the day, arrangements and giving flowers is always a sentiment of love behind it," he said.

It's something everyone at Urban Flowers understands, including owner Urbano Reynoso.

"Moms are worth everything. You want to give your mom everything," Urbano said.

And for those who grew up in the U.S. in Latino families, sometimes you get to celebrate mom on two days – whichever Sunday Mother's Day falls on and on May 10.

"She gets a call on both days," Gutiérrez said.

And many can relate.

Reynoso said it was really busy on Sunday. But some people would walk by without getting flowers. He would ask them -- "No flowers today?" -- to which they would respond with "Not til Tuesday."

Reynoso has roses, lilies, tulips – any flower you can think of. He works fast with a smile on his face, knowing he's helping make someone's day.

"I always think of my mom when I make a big arrangement," he said.