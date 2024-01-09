Latest round of rain in Bay Area makes for soggy Tuesday morning commute; more precipitation ahead

The rain made for a wet and gloomy Tuesday morning commute, with more precipitation likely into the evening and another round forecast for Wednesday and beyond.

The latest round of showers moved north-to-south across the Bay Area starting early Tuesday morning, ranging from a heavy mist to some moments of fairly substantial rain. The last of those showers are expected to exit the Santa Clara valley before sunset.

There will be a 70 percent chance of rain through the day, with mostly clear skies in the afternoon and a slight chance of drizzle at night.

The same system will bring another period of rain to the region Wednesday, as well as plenty of snow in the Sierra. But the local precipitation will be fairly light, with the total rainfall adding up to less than a half-inch.

While a Frost Advisory was in effect in the Southern Salinas Valley and the interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park until 10 a.m., high temperatures in the Bay Area will be almost exactly "normal" all the way into next week. Most residents can expect mid-to-upper 50s with the warmest spots approaching 60°. Overnight lows will be in the 40s in the region, with some interior and coastal areas dropping into the upper 30s.

King tides are also expected Wednesday through Friday, with minor "nuisance" flooding most likely during the mid-morning and mid-afternoon high tide periods.

There will be dry weather Thursday and Friday, then a more-substantial rain chance arriving Saturday morning. However, the rain won't be particularly significant, just making for a wet start to the weekend.