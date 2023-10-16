Latest IRS tax filing extension gives California storm victims Nov. 16 deadline

Californians who live in counties that were affected by the winter storms are getting another extension on their 2022 taxes.

The IRS said taxpayers will have until Nov. 16 to file their taxes. Only three counties are not included in the extension: Lassen, Modoc and Shasta counties.

Californians will have until next month to do the following and more.

2022 individual income tax returns and payments normally due on April 18

For eligible taxpayers, 2022 contributions to IRAs and health savings accounts

Quarterly estimated tax payments normally due on April 18, June 15 and Sept. 15

Calendar-year 2022 partnership and S corporation returns normally due on March 15

Calendar-year 2022 corporate and fiduciary income tax returns and payments normally due on April 18

Quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on May 1, July 31 and Oct. 31

Calendar-year 2022 returns filed by tax-exempt organizations normally due on May 15

No action is necessary in order to get the extension. The IRS said it automatically provides relief based on the IRS address of record located in the disaster area.

It is possible to get relief if you lived outside of the storm areas but had the necessary documents stored in the disaster area. The IRS asks that you call 866-562-5227 for help.