Late night fire engulfs 12 minibuses in flames under San Francisco freeway

SAN FRANCISCO -- Fire investigators searched through the burned out wreckages of 12 minibuses early Monday after they were engulfed in flames in a spectacular blaze in a lot under I-280 in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood.

San Francisco Fire Capt. Jonathan Baxter said his agency received multiple 911 calls reporting "heavy smoke and fire" in the lot on 23nd St. around 10 p.m.

sf-minibus-fire sffd photo

Arriving crews discovered the buses completely engulfed in flames. The blaze was contained within an hour, but not before 12 of the privately owned minibuses were heavily damaged or gutted.

sf-bus-fire sffd-photo

Baxter said there were no injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.