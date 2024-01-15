Large tree falls on 5 cars in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park; 19th Avenue blocked, 2 injured

SAN FRANCISCO —The San Francisco Fire Department said a large tree fell onto 19th Avenue in Golden Gate Park Monday afternoon, hitting five vehicles and closing the busy thoroughfare but miraculously not causing any major injuries.

According to officials at the scene, shortly before 4 p.m., San Francisco Fire dispatch received multiple calls reporting a downed tree that had fallen onto vehicles on 19th Avenue in Golden Gate Park.

Firefighters responded to the scene on 19th Avenue at Crossover Drive near MLK Drive and found a large eucalyptus tree that had hit a total of five vehicles, though initial reports were that four vehicles were struck and damaged by the tree. Officials said 11 people inside the vehicles involved were safe. Out of the 11, two people were injured, but officials said their injuries were not life-threatening.

San Francisco Fire Department public information officer Captain Jonathan Baxter said fire crews were at the scene within four minutes of the initial reports.

The fire department did not provide details on the seriousness of the two injuries, but Baxter noted that neither of the two people injured needed to be transported to an area hospital.

Fire crews used a search K-9 to make sure there were no pedestrians injured and trapped beneath the tree off of the roadway, Baxter said.

He noted that the falling tree could have been much more serious.

"I think it's important to note that these vehicles were in motion when this tree fell down. And had this tree fallen just a second later, we would be looking at a much worse scene behind us than what we are seeing right now," said Baxter.

Fire officials said the toppled tree briefly shut down all lanes of 19th Avenue, causing major traffic delays through the park. Crews with chainsaws were working to clear the smaller limbs from the tree so work could commence moving the larger portion off the eucalyptus off of vehicles and out of the roadway.

One southbound lane on 19th Avenue was opened, but drivers were advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes. There was no estimated time that the closed lanes would reopen as of 5:15 p.m.