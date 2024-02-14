Large new class of San Francisco police recruits could help department achieve staffing goals

One of the things San Francisco Mayor London Breed is promising to do is recruit more police. Her budget funds 220 new officers, which would get the force back to full staffing.

The negative perception about crime in the City is a major motivator for many of the recruits in the latest academy class.

San Francisco Police Academy Class 282 is the highest turnout the academy has seen since the pandemic began.

San Francisco currently needs 500 police officers to meet the city's demand. This class of cadets is helping the city get closer to that goal.

Over the next 35 weeks, they will train inside and outside of the classroom. Assisting in training the group is Capt. Sean Perdomo.

He says they have 60 cadets in its classes and are on track to graduate more recruits this year than in the past several years. He attributes the increase in interest to several factors.

"I think the pay increase has increased applicants," said Perdomo. "And the public perception has influenced how many people apply. I also think that conditions in the city and people wanting to make a difference has inspired people."

The SF Police Academy's goal is to have a total of 100 new recruits by the end of 2024. If the momentum continues, they could meet it.