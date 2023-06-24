Large fire at San Jose townhouse complex displaces over 30 residents

SAN JOSE – More than 30 residents were displaced after a structure fire ripped through a townhouse complex in San Jose Friday night.

The fire was first reported at 9:46 p.m. Friday. No people were injured in the residential fire, which broke out on the 2100 block of Luz Avenue, but a dog died, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

Crews battled a four-alarm fire on the 2100 block of Luz Ave. Fire was in five of seven units in townhouse complex. 30+ residents displaced, one deceased dog, no additional injuries.



Fire knocked down and situation under control. Red Cross en route. @SJPD_PIO pic.twitter.com/0Zry4dckiB — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) June 24, 2023

It was controlled by 11:34 p.m. Five of the seven townhouses in the complex sustained fire damage, according to the fire department.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.