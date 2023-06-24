Watch CBS News
South Bay News

Large fire at San Jose townhouse complex displaces over 30 residents

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN JOSE – More than 30 residents were displaced after a structure fire ripped through a townhouse complex in San Jose Friday night. 

The fire was first reported at 9:46 p.m. Friday. No people were injured in the residential fire, which broke out on the 2100 block of Luz Avenue, but a dog died, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

It was controlled by 11:34 p.m. Five of the seven townhouses in the complex sustained fire damage, according to the fire department. 

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

First published on June 24, 2023 / 7:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.