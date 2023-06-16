Watch CBS News
South Bay News

Large early-morning fire burns home in South San Jose

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now 6 a.m. 6/16/23
PIX Now 6 a.m. 6/16/23 09:32

SAN JOSE -- A two-alarm fire burned at a home in South San Jose early Friday morning.

The fire burned a house on the 19000 block of Graystone Lane just north of Camden Ave. near Leland High School.

The San Jose Fire Department said the call came in around 2:45 a.m. Crews were able to get the fire under control after about two hours.

No one was injured. Graystone Lane was closed in the area until further notice.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

First published on June 16, 2023 / 7:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.