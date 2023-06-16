Large early-morning fire burns home in South San Jose

SAN JOSE -- A two-alarm fire burned at a home in South San Jose early Friday morning.

The fire burned a house on the 19000 block of Graystone Lane just north of Camden Ave. near Leland High School.

Firefighters are on scene in the 19000 block of Graystone Ln of a residential structure fire. Roads are closed. Please use caution around personnel and equipment. ⁦@SJPD_PIO⁩ pic.twitter.com/gKxDYMGGmU — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) June 16, 2023

The San Jose Fire Department said the call came in around 2:45 a.m. Crews were able to get the fire under control after about two hours.

No one was injured. Graystone Lane was closed in the area until further notice.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.