Large Brawl in San Jose leaves 1 man with life-threatening injuries

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose responded to reports of a large fight in the 1700 block of Story Road early Sunday morning. 

Police were called to the area near Emma Prusch Farm Park shortly before 2 a.m. by the large brawl.

According to SJPD, "one adult male victim suffered a life-threatening injury" and has been transported to a local hospital. 

San Jose police tweeted about the fight Sunday morning.

Police have not provided any suspect information yet. 

This is a developing story.

