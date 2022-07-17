Large Brawl in San Jose leaves 1 man with life-threatening injuries

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose responded to reports of a large fight in the 1700 block of Story Road early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the area near Emma Prusch Farm Park shortly before 2 a.m. by the large brawl.

According to SJPD, "one adult male victim suffered a life-threatening injury" and has been transported to a local hospital.

San Jose police tweeted about the fight Sunday morning.

Police have not provided any suspect information yet.

This is a developing story.