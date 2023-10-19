California Sen. Laphonza Butler announces she will not run for full term

California Senator Laphonza Butler, appointed to the post by Governor Gavin Newsom following the death of Senator Dianne Feinstein, said she would not run for the office next year when Feinstein's term expires.

Butler told the New York Times in an interview published Thursday that while she plans to be "the loudest, proudest champion of California" in the 383 days remaining in her term, she has realized that "this is not the greatest use of my voice."

Newsom selected Butler on October 1 to complete Feinstein's term. California's longtime senator, the longest-tenured female senator in U.S. history, died September 29 at age 90. The selection of Butler fulfilled a promise by Newsom to name a Black woman to complete Ms. Feinstein's term. She is only the third Black female senator in history.

The 44-year-old Butler served as president of California's Service Employees International Union, was a University of California regent, and headed EMILY's list, a political action committee that seeks to help elect Democratic female candidates who support abortion rights. Butler also served as a consultant for Vice President Kamala Harris's 2020 presidential campaign.

Butler told the New York Times she felt she wasn't ready to run for a full Senate term next year.

"I believe leaders should have real clarity about why they're in office and what they want to do with the power they hold," she told the Times.

With Butler out of the race, the field for California's junior senator remains filled, with at least three high-profile Democrats running, including Bay Area Representative Barbara Lee, and Southern California Representatives Adam Schiff and Katie Porter.

Last week, former baseball star Steve Garvey announced he would also seek the Senate seat running as a Republican. The 74-year-old Garvey played 14 seasons for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.

Other candidates for the seat include Democrat tech executive Lexi Reese and Republican businessman and attorney Eric Early, who ran unsuccessfully for California Attorney General last year and also lost a bid for Schiff's congressional seat in 2020.