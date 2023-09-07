Update: Creek Fire burns 28 acres near Lower Lake in Lake County

Cal Fire tries to staff up for expected late summer peak of wildfire season

LAKE COUNTY – Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire that broke out near the community of Lower Lake in Lake County Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit (LNU) announced that crews were at the scene of the fire burning near Highway 29 and Clayton Creek Road.

#CreekFire: CAL FIRE LNU and local agencies are at scene of a vegetation fire near Highway 29 and Clayton Creek Road in Lower Lake. The fire is burning in light flashy fuels, approximately 3 acres with a rapid rate of spread. pic.twitter.com/SjalV9iSQN — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) September 6, 2023

Called the "Creek Fire" by officials, the fire initially burned approximately three acres "with a rapid rate of spread."

Around 4:25 p.m., the Lake County Sheriff's Office announced an evacuation for zone LOW-E169 and evacuation warnings for zones LOW-E160, LOW-E161 and LOW-E167. At 6:10 p.m., the sheriff's office had downgraded the evacuation order for LOW-E169 to a warning and lifted the warnings from the other zones.

6:00pm update: LOW-E169 downgraded to WARNING status.

LOW-E160 LOW-E161 LOW-E167 released from warning status.

Main street, Lower Lake reopened. pic.twitter.com/nGFdo6mjS1 — Lake County Sheriff's Office (@lake_sheriff) September 7, 2023

At 4:40 p.m., Cal Fire officials announced that the fire has burned 7 acres and is holding at retardant lines.

"Crews are looking for spotting. Some aircraft being released," the agency said on X, formerly Twitter.

As of about 5:45 p.m. officials said mapping showed the fire growing to 28 acres, with containment at 28 percent.

An overhead look from @FIRIS of the #CreekFire, which mapped it at 28 acres. The fire is 30 percent contained.



The fire is off Highway 29 and Clayton Creek Road in Lower Lake. pic.twitter.com/KYOltIqnmc — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) September 7, 2023

Firefighters did not say if there were structures being threatened or damaged. There are no immediate reports of injuries.

This is a breaking news update, more details to come.