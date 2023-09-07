Update: Creek Fire burns 28 acres near Lower Lake in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY – Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire that broke out near the community of Lower Lake in Lake County Wednesday afternoon.
Shortly after 3:30 p.m., the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit (LNU) announced that crews were at the scene of the fire burning near Highway 29 and Clayton Creek Road.
Called the "Creek Fire" by officials, the fire initially burned approximately three acres "with a rapid rate of spread."
Around 4:25 p.m., the Lake County Sheriff's Office announced an evacuation for zone LOW-E169 and evacuation warnings for zones LOW-E160, LOW-E161 and LOW-E167. At 6:10 p.m., the sheriff's office had downgraded the evacuation order for LOW-E169 to a warning and lifted the warnings from the other zones.
At 4:40 p.m., Cal Fire officials announced that the fire has burned 7 acres and is holding at retardant lines.
"Crews are looking for spotting. Some aircraft being released," the agency said on X, formerly Twitter.
As of about 5:45 p.m. officials said mapping showed the fire growing to 28 acres, with containment at 28 percent.
Firefighters did not say if there were structures being threatened or damaged. There are no immediate reports of injuries.
This is a breaking news update, more details to come.
for more features.