Lafayette goes beyond gas leaf-blower sales ban, will bar their use in 2024

LAFAYETTE -- In the wake of California banning the sale of gas-powered leaf blowers by 2024, the city of Lafayette will administer its own law banning their use entirely beginning on July 1 of next year.

The Lafayette City Council adopted the new ordinance in October.

According to the city, gas-powered leaf blowers cause pollution and high noise levels, not to mention they are harmful to those who operate them and bystanders. Citing the city's Environmental Action Plan, the council's ordinance states that Lafayette is "deeply concerned" about climate change and other environmental hazards and this ban will reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In October 2021, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 1346 into law, banning the sales of new gasoline-powered leaf blowers, lawnmowers, chainsaws, generators and other small-engines beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

For Lafayette residents who don't have access to electric leaf blowers, the city has a lending program. The city is offering two types of battery-operated leaf blowers, one hand-held and one commercial grade backpack blower. To learn more, go to www.lovelafayette.org/leaf-blower-lending.