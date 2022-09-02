Man sought in attempted kidnapping of 14-year-old girl near Lafayette school

LAFAYETTE – Authorities are searching for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping case, after a 14-year-old girl was grabbed by a man near a school in Lafayette on Friday morning.

According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place near Stanley Middle School around 8 a.m.

Deputies said the teen had just been dropped off by a parent and was walking to school on Monroe Avenue when the suspect approached.

The man first asked the victim if she was alone, then grabbed her by the shoulder. The girl attempted to break free, but kept a firm grip.

Eventually, the girl was able to break free and report the incident to school officials, who in turn notified law enforcement, deputies said.

The suspect is described as a heavy set man about 40 years old, standing about 5'8" to 5'9" tall, with stubble facial hair. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt over a white undershirt, along with dark pants.

Deputies said the suspect drove a white 4-door sedan with stock wheels and mud spray on the driver's side.

The sheriff's office along with Lafayette Police are investigating.

Deputies are urging nearby residents to check footage of their home security cameras to see if they recorded the suspect or the suspect's vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lafayette Police at 925-283-3680 or 925-646-2441. Tips can also be given by emailing tips@so.cccounty.us or anonymously by calling 866-846-3592.