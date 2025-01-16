200 bronze vases stolen from gravesites at Bay Area cemetery; suspect sought

Authorities in the East Bay have launched a grand theft investigation after hundreds of bronze vases were recently stolen from a cemetery.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office announced on social media Wednesday that an estimated 200 vases were stolen from gravesites at the Oakmont Memorial Park in unincorporated Lafayette. Cemetery staff told deputies in December that they noticed the vases were missing, but it was not known why they were stolen.

Deputies said that a memorial bench at the cemetery was also vandalized. Additional details about the metal thefts or potential suspects were not immediately available.

Grand Theft Investigation Detectives from the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff are investigating a grand... Posted by CONTRA COSTA SHERIFF-OFFICIAL PAGE on Wednesday, January 15, 2025

The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact the office's Investigation Division at 925-313-2600. Tips can also be emailed to tips@so.ccounty.us or an anonymous voicemail can be sent by calling 866-846-3592.