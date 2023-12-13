Krav Maga schools get boost as antisemitism spikes in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- For years, Yuval Tankel wanted to learn self-defense. But it took a war in the Middle East to kick start his martial arts journey.

"It's been very terrifying," he said. "I feel like people are talking about me and my family and my people in ways that are less than human and it's something I never thought I would experience."

An Israeli American, the last couple of months, he says, have been rough. First came the horrific attack by Hamas on innocent civilians. Then, came the expressions of antisemitism in this country and around the world.

"I worry about my family all the time and it's just unimaginable," he said.

According to a new report by the Anti-Defamation League, the number of anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S. jumped 337% since October 7th. That has pushed many in the community to find ways to protect themselves against Jew hatred.

Krav Maga, Hebrew for "contact combat," is an Israeli martial art where fighters strike an attacker's most vulnerable targets.

"It's very simple moves, if you can move, you can defend yourself," said Joel Brown, the owner of Combat Krav Maga SF, a martial arts school in the city's Lower Nob Hill.

Since the war began, Brown said he has seen a 74% increase in student registration.

"The fear is palpable," he said. "When they come in they're shy. They're really worried."

In early December, his own school's sign was the target of antisemitism when it was defaced in the middle of the night.

"I felt totally violated," he said. "Had I been here, they wouldn't have gotten away with it. I would have stopped them and I would have given them their first Krav Maga lesson for free."

On a chilly December evening, the session at his school was focused on being able to identify one's attacker on a crowded train.

Tankel passed the test with flying colors.

"I'm feeling stronger," he said. "I have a better grasp of my surroundings and what I can do."

Additional information about Krav Maga can be found by visiting https://www.combat-krav.com.