KPIX at 75: San Francisco company prepares meals for Apollo 11 astronauts

By Molly McCrea

/ CBS San Francisco

Apollo 11 astronauts get specially prepared meals from SF company
KPIX at 75: Apollo 11 astronauts get specially prepared meals from SF company 01:00

After Apollo 11 splashed down in the Pacific Ocean on July 24, 1969, the first men to walk on the moon enjoyed a meal that came from a pioneering San Francisco food company.

The chefs of O'Brien, Spotorno, Mitchell – located at 2455 Mason Street -  prepared food that would be specially packaged for the astronauts. The men would be in quarantine for three weeks. Each meal would be put into small boxes complete with utensils.

The meals were flown to the U.S.S. Hornet. They would be placed into a special refrigerator inside the house-like trailer that would serve as a quarantine site. On the menu: sirloin steak, roast turkey, chicken a la Kiev, asparagus tips with pimentos, chocolate brownies, and cherry tart.

Former KPIX reporter Mike Lee filed the report and showed viewers scenes from inside the company.

First published on December 15, 2023 / 3:50 PM PST

