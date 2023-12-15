KPIX at 75: Deion Sanders makes a splash with the 49ers

After five seasons with Atlanta Falcons, on September 18, 1994, Deion Sanders played his first game with the San Francisco 49ers, kicking off what would be a spectacular season. That year, he also released is first music video for the song "Must Be the Money." Then KPIX anchor Kate Kelly interviewed Sanders.

In Part 1 of the interview viewable in the player above, she talks to Sanders about his childhood, his early sports career, his home life and how he got the moniker "Prime Time." Kelly also spoke with his mother Connie about what the Bay Area should know about her son.

In the second part of the interview (viewable below), Kelly learned more about the importance of Sanders's mother Connie in his life and career, his plans in music, the need to perform, being a role model, his affinity for nice clothes and the one thing he really misses and had yet to find in the Bay Area.