Knife-wielding man holds up 7-Eleven store in Palo Alto
PALO ALTO -- Police are investigating the robbery of a convenience store by a knife-wielding man in Palo Alto early Friday morning.
A clerk at the 7-Eleven at 708 Colorado Ave. called police at about 12:30 a.m. to report that the store had just been robbed, Palo Alto police said.
The suspect had brandished a knife and demanded cash from the register, the clerk told police.
The clerk gave him the cash and then the suspect reached across the counter and stole an open box of cigars valued at about $45. The suspect then fled west through the parking lot. No one was injured in the robbery, police said.
A detailed description of the suspect wasn't available but authorities said he was a man between 25 and 30 years old who was wearing a sweatshirt with the hood up and a face mask.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Palo Alto police 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voicemail to (650) 383-8984.