Knife-wielding man holds up 7-Eleven store in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO -- Police are investigating the robbery of a convenience store by a knife-wielding man in Palo Alto early Friday morning.

A clerk at the 7-Eleven at 708 Colorado Ave. called police at about 12:30 a.m. to report that the store had just been robbed, Palo Alto police said.

The suspect had brandished a knife and demanded cash from the register, the clerk told police.

A man wielding a knife held up a 7-Eleven in Palo Alto on March 22, 2024. Palo Alto Police Dept. / Google Street View

The clerk gave him the cash and then the suspect reached across the counter and stole an open box of cigars valued at about $45. The suspect then fled west through the parking lot. No one was injured in the robbery, police said.

A detailed description of the suspect wasn't available but authorities said he was a man between 25 and 30 years old who was wearing a sweatshirt with the hood up and a face mask.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Palo Alto police 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voicemail to (650) 383-8984.