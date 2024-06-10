Stranded kite surfer's "HELP" message on Santa Cruz Couty beach leads to rescue
A kite surfer stranded on the Santa Cruz County coastline used a bit of ingenuity to help get himself rescued, authorities said.
Cal Fire said in a social media post Sunday the kite surfer became stranded on a beach south of Davenport Landing. He used rocks on the beach to spell out the word "HELP" and was eventually spotted by a private helicopter pilot who did indeed call for help.
Crews from Cal Fire, Santa Cruz County Fire Department, and California State Parks worked together to extract the kite surfer from the beach. He was not injured, but just needed assistance getting off the beach which is surrounded by steep cliffs.
It was not clear how long the kite surfer had been stranded.