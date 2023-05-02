Kite surfer discover body of missing Florida man in water off Berkeley Marina

BERKELEY -- The body of a Florida man was found floating in the water near the Berkeley Marina on Monday, police said.



Vittorio Marianecci, 57, was found dead by a kite surfer who called Berkeley police on his Apple watch shortly before 4:50 p.m. to report his discovery.



Firefighters recovered the body about 200 yards from the former Hs Lordships Restaurant at 199 Seawall Drive in Berkeley. Berkeley police did not see any signs of additional trauma.



San Francisco police on Monday were looking for Marianecci because he was reported missing that morning.



He was in Florida last Wednesday and was supposed to arrive in Seattle on Thursday, but he didn't show up and his cellphone showed that he was in San Francisco. He was seen entering Marin County on Friday.



San Francisco police said Marianecci was at risk because of statements he made. He may have been a danger to himself,







988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

Dial 988

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a trained listener, call 988. Visit 988lifeline.org for crisis chat services or for more information.