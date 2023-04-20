Watch CBS News
Kings fans told to keep cowbells home for Game 3 at Warriors

Warriors' Draymond Green suspended for stepping on Kings' Domantas Sabonis
SAN FRANCISCO -- Sacramento Kings making the drive to San Francisco for Game 3 of their playoff series against the Golden State Warriors should keep their cowbells at home.

The Kings warned their fans that cowbells aren't permitted at the Warriors home at the Chase Center and fans trying to bring them in will be forced to leave them at the outdoor bag check location.

Sacramento Kings fans celebrate the team's first appearance in the playoffs since 2006 outside of Golden 1 Center before Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, April 15, 2023. José Luis Villegas / AP

Cowbells have been prevalent at Kings games ever since former Los Angeles Lakers coach Phil Jackson called Sacramento a "cow town" two decades ago, leading to fans bringing the noisemakers to games during showdowns with the Lakers.

The Kings are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2006. There were some cowbells at their home games at the Golden 1 Center for Games 1 and 2, though not nearly as many as during the heyday of the 2002 Western Conference Finals against the Lakers.

Kings fans going to a watch party at the arena in Sacramento will be able to bring cowbells.

First published on April 19, 2023 / 7:31 PM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

