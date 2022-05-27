Body discovered in area burned by wildfire in Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY – One person was found dead in the area burned by the King Fire in Monterey County, authorities said Friday.

The body has been turned over to the Monterey County Sheriff's Department coroner division and an investigation is underway, according to a news release.

Authorities did not identify the person or provide details about where the body was found. Investigators are asking anyone who may have been around the fire area late Wednesday afternoon to contact the sheriff's department through one of two tip lines. Information to help the investigators should be directed to Detective Sgt. Bryan Hoskins at (831) 755-3773 or Detective Arras Willson at (831) 759-7203.

The fire area is in the riverbed behind McDonalds and KFC on Broadway Circle in King City, officials said.

Scene of King Fire in Monterey County on May 25, 2022. Monterey County Sheriff's Office

As of Thursday evening, the King Fire had charred 90 acres and was 90 percent contained, fire officials said.

The fire was reported Wednesday evening near the Salinas River and an evacuation warning was issued by the King City Police Department for areas southwest of River Drive and Rio Vista Drive between Broadway and Canal streets and west to the Salinas River.

The vegetation fire burned in the riverbed, according to emergency officials.