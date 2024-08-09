Kids aged 11, 13 among suspects jailed for "violent and prolific" organized retail crime in San Francisco

Two children aged 11 and 13 years old were among a group of what police called "violent and prolific" organized retail crime suspects responsible for dozens of smash-and-grab robberies in San Francisco, police said Thursday.

Some of the retail thefts involved violence committed against store employees, San Francisco police said in a press statement. In most incidents, some 8-10 suspects would rush into and ransack the stores, at times breaking glass display cases to steal items, police said.

In several cases, police said suspects would force their way into stores that were closed but still occupied by workers. Suspects would often go behind the counters to confront employees, steal high-value items, or or try to steal cash from the register, police said.

In most cases, suspects fled before officers arrived, but police said in some of the cases, officers arrived while the crime was in progress and arrested suspects. The press statement listed four such suspects who were arrested and charged.

On May 9, a police fugitive recovery team arrested 19-year-old Cuauhtemoc Ramirez for a February 9 takeover robbery in which six suspects stole over $6,000 in merchandise from a retail store on the 3500 block of Geary Boulevard. Ramirez was arrested at his home in Daly City and charged with felony robbery, burglary, organized retail theft, grand theft and other charges concerning other retail thefts. He was also charged with committing felonies while released on bail.

On July 31, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office filed charges against a 17-year-old boy arrested in many of the retail thefts. He was also charged with multiple counts of robbery, burglary, grand theft, organized retail theft, and vandalism

San Francisco sheriff's deputies arrested a 13-year-old boy on May 9 suspected in several of the thefts after police investigators developed probably cause to issue a want for him. The boy also faces numerous charges of robbery, burglary, grand theft, organized retail theft and vandalism.

Police said investigators also identified an 11-year-old boy suspected in four of the organized retail thefts. Because of his age, the department referred his cases to San Francisco's Community Assessment and Referral Center, a juvenile justice diversion program.

Anyone with information about the retail thefts was asked to contact the San Francisco police at (415) 575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.