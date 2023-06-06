Kick from horse suspected in Marin County's man death

SAN RAFAEL -- The "suspicious" death of an elderly man in Marin County last week may have been caused by a kick from a horse, according to the Sherrif's Office.

At 6:51 p.m. on Friday, the Marin County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding a man in his 80s who was suffering from an apparent fall and head wound near Wild Iris Road and Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in San Geronimo.

The man, later identified as Richard Helzberg, 82, was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries. The medical examiner carried out an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

"At the conclusion of the autopsy, it was determined, based on all available evidence, the injuries sustained were caused by a blunt force strike," said the Sheriff's Office. "Sheriff's Investigations Division (is) now investigating the possibility that the subject was kicked by a horse."

Initially, the medical staff at Marin Health Medical Center reported that Helzberg appeared to have a ballistic wound to his head.

"After the autopsy it was determined that the cause of death was severe, acute craniocerebral trauma," said the Sheriff's Office. "No evidence of this injury being caused by a firearm was found."

Authorities said that a horse was on the scene along the fire road where Helzberg had been hiking.

Helzberg's death is still being investigated and a complete coroner's report is pending, said the Sheriff's Office.