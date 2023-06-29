San Mateo summer school staffer accused of child sex crimes

SAN MATEO -- A summer school employee in San Mateo was arrested Wednesday and accused of multiple child sex crimes, police said Thursday.

San Mateo Police said officers responded to Fiesta Gardens International School at 1001 Bermuda Drive after a parent reported inappropriate interactions between her child and a staff member.

Detectives determined the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Peninsula operates the summer school program at the school and employed the staff member. He was identified as 25-year-old Kevin Granados Elizalde of Redwood City.

Kevin Granados-Elizalde San Mateo Police Department

Police said detectives arrested Granados and booked him into the San Mateo County Jail for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, use of an underage person for obscene matter, possession of child pornography, contacting a minor with intent to commit a felony, and other charges.

Detectives are also trying to determine if there are other victims. Police asked if anyone knows someone else who may have been victimized to contact Sgt. Dave Manion at (650) 504-7568 or at dmanion@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.