Kendrick Lamar, the Foo Fighters, Odesza announced as 2023 Outside Lands headliners

SAN FRANCISCO – Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival organizers on Tuesday announced the 2023 line-up including headliners Kendrick Lamar, the Foo Fighters and Odesza.

The 15th edition of the festival held annually in Golden Gate Park is planned for Aug. 11-13 this year. Other artists of note performing include Janelle Monae, Lana del Rey, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Orville Peck and Interpol.

One of the most celebrated artists in hip-hop, Lamar has garnered multiple Grammys and the Pulitzer Prize, while Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band the Foo Fighters will be returning to live performance for the first time since playing a pair of epic tribute concerts to drummer Taylor Hawkins who died suddenly last summer while the group was touring South America. Electronic powerhouse Odesza will be the first electronic dance act to headline the main Lands End Stage at the festival.

Outside Lands 2023 line-up Outside Lands

Three-day tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday for the event, which includes comedy acts, various food and wine offerings, a cannabis area, and other experiences.

The full lineup and more details about the event can be found at the festival's officials website.